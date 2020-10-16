Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic West to play Prince Charles in The Crown

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Dominic West to play Prince Charles in The Crown
Dominic West to play Prince Charles in The Crown

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dominic West Might Join Netflix's 'The Crown' For Fifth & Sixth Season

Dominic West is rumored to be joining the upcoming and final season of The Crown, according to a new...
Just Jared - Published

‘The Crown': Dominic West in Talks to Play Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6

‘The Crown': Dominic West in Talks to Play Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6 Dominic West is in final talks with Netflix and Left Bank Pictures to play Prince Charles for Seasons...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •UpworthyBelfast TelegraphLainey Gossip



Tweets about this

OKBJGM

javier grillo-marxuach SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!!!!! https://t.co/1poUH3yTcU 9 minutes ago

Ceilidhann

Kayleigh Donaldson RT @pajiba: So Was the Cheating Scandal Research? Dominic West to Play Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6 of ‘The Crown’ https://t.co/daZV3S… 11 minutes ago

NiamhyG2

Niamh RT @hansmollman: OH it was just RESEARCH I SEE https://t.co/bXoknxAvuh 18 minutes ago

TheTorontoSun

Toronto Sun Dominic West in talks to play Prince Charles on 'The Crown' https://t.co/LmWKHc1eey https://t.co/TY75z3MSbt 18 minutes ago

A_Lehodey

Agathe Lehodey RT @Variety: Dominic West Set to Play Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6 of ‘The Crown’ https://t.co/CHWRgKkuZM 23 minutes ago

SpoilerTV

SpoilerTV ICYMI: The Crown - Season 5 & 6 - Dominic West in talks to play Prince Charles https://t.co/vI2ts7c2hH https://t.co/NZazFhfEzq 24 minutes ago

greasyloveslixx

★ ♔𝕊ℙ𝕆𝕆𝕂𝕐 𝘒𝘢𝘦 ☾ RT @PopCrave: #TheAffair actor Dominic West is set to play Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6 of ‘The Crown,’ @Variety reports. The upcomin… 26 minutes ago

princessannehrh

Anne stAnne @TheCrownNetflix pls confirm Dominic West will NOT play Prince Charles in seasons 5&6 :( I have more faith in Nina Gold than that.. 37 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dominic West reportedly in talks to play Prince Charles on 'The Crown' [Video]

Dominic West reportedly in talks to play Prince Charles on 'The Crown'

Dominic West has reportedly emerged as the favourite to play Prince Charles in the final two seasons of 'The Crown.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Lily James pulls out of TV news chat amid Dominic West drama [Video]

Lily James pulls out of TV news chat amid Dominic West drama

Lily James has cancelled an appearance on U.S. breakfast show Today amid all the drama surrounding her rumoured relationship with married co-star Dominic West.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Lily James insists this isn't the time to address Dominic West scandal [Video]

Lily James insists this isn't the time to address Dominic West scandal

Lily James declined to address the nature of her relationship with Dominic West after she was spotted kissing him in Rome, last weekend, after which he returned home to his wife.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published