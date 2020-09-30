Dominic West reportedly in talks to play Prince Charles on 'The Crown'

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in 'Furiosa,' Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are set to make waves in season four of 'The Crown' and India Oxenberg is finally breaking her silence on life inside NXIVM.
We sat down (virtually, of course) with Josh O'Connor & Emma Corrin who told us about recreating the relationship between Prince Charles and Diana. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners, diplomats and celebrities will decide onthe prizes. Speaking to Sir David Attenborough to mark the launch, PrinceWilliam said he had been inspired to take on environmental causes by the Dukeof Edinburgh and Prince of Wales. Prince Philip was closely involved with theWorld Wildlife Fund for several decades, and Prince Charles has often spokenabout his concern over climate change.
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Ulster Museum in Belfastduring a one-day trip to Northern Ireland. They met a number of young nurseswho completed their training early to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
Lily James admits she makes "mistakes all the time" but insists "it's best to follow your instincts... even if they're misguided" in an interview that dropped after she was spotted kissing her married..
