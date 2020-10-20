Now, a DDLJ special emoji on Twitter
The all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) turned 25 on Tuesday, and a special emoji has been launched on Twitter to celebrate the milestone Bollywood film.
Srkajol lover 95 RT @indiatvnews: 25 years of DDLJ: Twitter India launches special custom emoji for SRK, Kajol starrer
#DDLJ #DDLJ25 #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJaye… 1 minute ago
💗Mira💎 RT @tellychakkar: Have a look at the special emoji for DDLJ on Twitter
#DDLJ #25yearsofDDLJ #Tellychakkar
https://t.co/eP7LEQwRP5 3 minutes ago
Suchita Kamble RT @TwitterIndia: Ao, Ao...we're celebrating 25 years of one of Hindi cinema's all-time great romances with a special emoji. Ring a cowbell… 3 minutes ago
Abhinaba Sengupta RT @dt_next: The all-time blockbuster #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge (#DDLJ) turned 25 on Tuesday, and a special emoji has been launched on Twit… 23 minutes ago
Tellychakkar.com Have a look at the special emoji for DDLJ on Twitter
#DDLJ #25yearsofDDLJ #Tellychakkar
https://t.co/eP7LEQwRP5 24 minutes ago
MD. RAHBAR.{BA} RT @ABPNews: ‘DDLJ’ Turns 25: Twitter Launches Special Emoji To Celebrate Milestone; SRK-Kajol Change Their Names
#DDLJ #DDLJ25 #Kajol #Sh… 26 minutes ago