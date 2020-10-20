Now, a DDLJ special emoji on Twitter Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:02s - Published 5 minutes ago Now, a DDLJ special emoji on Twitter The all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) turned 25 on Tuesday, and a special emoji has been launched on Twitter to celebrate the milestone Bollywood film. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend