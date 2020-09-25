The Latin Producer: The New Stars | 2020 Billboard Latin Music
Warner Music Latina presents 'The Latin Producer: The New Stars' with Cabra, Bizarrap and Juan Pablo Vega during Billboard Latin Music Week 2020.
Patrick J. Adams, Colin O'Donoghue Talk 'The Right Stuff'Patrick J. Adams and Colin O'Donoghue speak with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about their new drama anthology series "The Right Stuff", an adaptation of the 1983 film of the same name. Plus, the stars..
BTS Performs 'Dynamite' on 'Tonight Show' With The Roots | Billboard NewsBTS gave fans a little something old and a little something new on Monday (Sept. 28), the first night of their weeklong 'Tonight Show' residency.
First Stream (09/25/20): New Music From Travis Scott, Jennifer Lopez, Zayn Malik and Maluma | BillboardFirst Stream (09/25/20): New Music From Travis Scott, Jennifer Lopez, Zayn Malik and Maluma | Billboard