Colin Cowherd: Chiefs don't need to rely on Mahomes to win, Andy Reid has found the perfect balance | THE HERD Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:27s - Published 4 minutes ago Colin Cowherd: Chiefs don't need to rely on Mahomes to win, Andy Reid has found the perfect balance | THE HERD Colin Cowherd discusses Patrick Mahomes & the Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 win over the Buffalo Bills. Hear why Colin believes that Andy Reid doesn't need to rely too heavily on Mahomes to win tough football games. 0

