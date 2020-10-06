Global  
 

'Away' Canceled By Netflix After One Season | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Netflix has canceled its mission-to-Mars drama 'Away' after just one season.

The cancelation comes just about six weeks after the show's September 4th debut.


