Fire that ignited inside official ballot drop box at Los Angeles library under investigation Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:47s - Published 6 minutes ago Fire that ignited inside official ballot drop box at Los Angeles library under investigation Authorities are investigating a fire that ignited inside an official ballot drop box outside the Baldwin Park Library on Sunday night. 0

Related news from verified sources Ballot drop box in LA County set on fire, prompting arson investigation A ballot drop box in Los Angeles County was deliberately set on fire Sunday evening and police have...

