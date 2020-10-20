Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD

Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD

Alex Rodriguex joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers making the World Series.

Hear what Arod suggests the Dodgers need to do to stop the Tampa Bay Rays, plus his thoughts on Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, & Justin Turner.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD

Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD Alex Rodriguex joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers making the World Series. Hear...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this