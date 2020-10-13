Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock had defended the funding offered for Greater Manchester to enter the Tier 3 level of Covid-19 restrictions, and says it remains on the table for local leaders.
Report by Etemadil.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that the Government is "ramping up our ability" to produce the next generation of Covid-19 tests that can produce results in "15 minutes". Report by Blairm.
Matt Hancock has urged local leaders to put aside party politics and work together "to get this virus under control". This comes after leaders in the North West rejected the government's plans to move the region into Tier-3 coronavirus restrictions. Report by Thomasl.