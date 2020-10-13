Global  
 

Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions

Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.


