Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rush Limbaugh Reveals Grim Cancer Prognosis: 'It Is The Wrong Direction'

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Rush Limbaugh Reveals Grim Cancer Prognosis: 'It Is The Wrong Direction'

Rush Limbaugh Reveals Grim Cancer Prognosis: 'It Is The Wrong Direction'

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners on Monday that he expects to lose his battle with lung cancer.

Business Insider reports Limbaugh said his cancer had progressed to stage 4 and had become terminal.

"The scans did show some progression of cancer...it's not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction.

Rush Limbaugh The 69-year-old announced in February he had been diagnosed with "advanced" lung cancer and was undergoing treatment.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh American radio talk show host, commentator, author, and television personality

Rush Limbaugh Says His Lung Cancer Is ‘Going in the Wrong Direction’

 The radio host, who announced in February that he had lung cancer, told his listeners that there was “some progression” of cancer despite treatment.
NYTimes.com

Rush Limbaugh says his stage 4 lung cancer has progressed 'in the wrong direction'

 Rush Limbaugh's stage 4 lung cancer has progressed "in the wrong direction," the conservative commentator and radio host announced.
USATODAY.com

Trump's Iran strategy will fail, no matter what wild threats he makes on the Limbaugh show

 Trump is making diplomacy impossible. Iran seems determined to outlast his unrealistic orders, whether that means four more months or four more years.
USATODAY.com

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

Welcome To Cold And Flu Season! Here's How To Get Through One [Video]

Welcome To Cold And Flu Season! Here's How To Get Through One

The CDC says there are millions of cases of the common cold that affect both adults and children in the US each year. Adults come down with roughly two or three colds annually and while they tend to last around a week, there's no cure. But according to Business Insider, there are ways to make yourself more comfortable as your immune system fights off the virus. Dr. Aimee Desrosiers is an infectious disease expert. She says the number one immune-system booster is rest, plain and simple.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Aeroflot Employees Got Busy Smuggling $50m Of Stolen US Goods To Russia [Video]

Aeroflot Employees Got Busy Smuggling $50m Of Stolen US Goods To Russia

The Department of State has revoked 113 visas of Russian national carrier Aeroflot employees in connection with smuggling stolen goods. 10 people have been arrested for using current and former Aeroflot Airlines crew members to smuggle $50 million in stolen electronics to Russia. An inspection of crew members' luggage found millions of dollars of electronic devices--many of which had been stolen. Business Insider reports the devices included iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Juicy Couture's Rise And Fall [Video]

Juicy Couture's Rise And Fall

Juicy Couture's founders started the company with just $200. Celebrity tabloid culture helped establish Juicy's tracksuits and accessories as an iconic part of early 2000s fashion. By 2008, Juicy Couture was making $605 million in sales. But following the Great Recession, the brand struggled to connect with consumers and was sold for a fraction of what it once generated in sales. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Following is a transcription of the video.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Trump To Biden: "Listen To The Scientists" [Video]

Trump To Biden: "Listen To The Scientists"

At a rally in Nevada on Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden. Trump said Biden would "listen to the scientists" on coronavirus. Business Insider reports that the president also claimed that Biden "wants to lock down" the entire country indefinitely. Trump has repeatedly sidelined or misrepresented mainstream scientific advisors and authorities during the pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Rush Limbaugh says his stage 4 lung cancer has progressed 'in the wrong direction'

Rush Limbaugh's stage 4 lung cancer has progressed "in the wrong direction," the conservative...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rush Limbaugh Says His Cancer Has Become Terminal [Video]

Rush Limbaugh Says His Cancer Has Become Terminal

Conservative talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh is battling stage 4 lung cancer. On Monday, he said he's had a setback in his prognosis. He told his radio listener "The scans did show some..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published