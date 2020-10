WEB EXTRA: Pope Wears Mask At Public Event For First Time Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:38s - Published 5 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Pope Wears Mask At Public Event For First Time Pope Francis wore a face mask to a public event for the first time while at an interfaith service in Rome on Tuesday. The pope has faced criticism for not wearing a mask during his weekly general audiences at the Vatican. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Woman Votes For First Time At 79-Years-Old



A 79-year-old woman from Saginaw, Michigan cast her vote for the first time ever this election. Sandra Ware said, “I felt very powerful, in that I did matter and that my life does matter.” Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:00 Published 1 hour ago WEB EXTRA: Panda Mom Carries Cub



Mei Xiang the giant panda carries her cub into the large enclosure of their habitat at the National Zoo in Washington, DC on Sunday. The zoo says the cub, born in August, “is still perfecting his.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:31 Published 1 hour ago WEB EXTRA: Snow Squall in Iowa



The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for parts of Iowa on Monday (10/19). Snow squalls bring periods of heavy snowfall that can lead to whiteouts and slick roads. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:43 Published 2 hours ago