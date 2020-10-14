Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday.

CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump sat down at the White House with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes, then abruptly ended the interview.

Sources say he told the network he believed they had enough material to use.

Stahl previously said that in 2016, then-candidate Trump admitted his attacks on the press were meant to discredit negative stories that emerged about him.

He said, 'You know why I do it?

I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you.'

He said that.

Lesley Stahl


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Check Out How Birds Sleep in Mid-Flight While Flying Long Distances [Video]

Check Out How Birds Sleep in Mid-Flight While Flying Long Distances

Galapagos Island-nesting frigatebirds are incredibly sleep-deprived, able to take tiny power naps for seconds or even minutes at a time during long flights. They can literally sleep with one eye open,..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:10Published
Nancy Pelosi Defends Shunning Donald Trump [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Defends Shunning Donald Trump

Reuters The Speaker of the House and the President have not spoken since October 16, 2019, when a discussion about pulling US troops out of Syria ended with the two trading insults and Pelosi walking..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls In Place Of A 2nd Debate [Video]

Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls In Place Of A 2nd Debate

On Wednesday, NBC News announced that President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall on Thursday evening. The town hall will take place at the same time as his 2020 Democratic opponent's Joe..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published