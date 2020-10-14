Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday.

CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump sat down at the White House with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes, then abruptly ended the interview.

Sources say he told the network he believed they had enough material to use.

Stahl previously said that in 2016, then-candidate Trump admitted his attacks on the press were meant to discredit negative stories that emerged about him.

He said, 'You know why I do it?

I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you.'

He said that.

Lesley Stahl