Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Redford Is Mourning His Son James' Death with His Family: 'The Grief Is Immeasurable'

Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Robert Redford Is Mourning His Son James' Death with His Family: 'The Grief Is Immeasurable'
The actor's son, James, died on Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Robert Redford Releases Statement After Death of Son James Redford

Robert Redford is in mourning after losing his son, James Redford. The 84-year-old actor and...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •UpworthyAceShowbizExtra



Tweets about this

PonteDebra

Debra Ponte RT @PonteDebra: Robert Redford Is Mourning His Son James' Death with His Family: 'The Grief Is Immeasurable' https://t.co/r0AOPzuDvw 5 minutes ago

alexolsen24

Kim RT @accessonline: #RobertRedford is mourning the loss of his son 💔 https://t.co/zMjUWcrUwR 1 hour ago

InTheFame

InTheFame Robert Redford Mourning His Son James’ Death With His Family: ‘The Grief Is Immeasurable’ | P.. https://t.co/6YhkkuuF1r 1 hour ago

PonteDebra

Debra Ponte Robert Redford Is Mourning His Son James' Death with His Family: 'The Grief Is Immeasurable' https://t.co/r0AOPzuDvw 1 hour ago

pamdwriter

Pam RT @LightfootInHwd: Jamie was a wonderful person. 💕💙 https://t.co/HuXRXktdUJ. 2 hours ago

ekterashima

Tom 🌊 🌊 🌊 RT @snydenydn: Screen icon Robert Redford asked for privacy while mourning the death of his filmmaker son James, noting in a public stateme… 2 hours ago

KWehsner

Karsten Wehsner RT @people: Robert Redford Is Mourning His Son James' Death with His Family: 'The Grief Is Immeasurable'​ https://t.co/VXZIF7SzSR 2 hours ago

TheSpotlight365

Celebrity Spotlight RT @TheSpotlight365: PRAYERS UP for Robert Redford & Family mourning the loss of his son James Redford. #Condolences #Prayers #Influencers… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Robert Redford's filmmaker son dies aged 58 [Video]

Robert Redford's filmmaker son dies aged 58

Robert Redford's filmmaker son James has lost his battle with liver cancer at the age of 58.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Foxtrot movie [Video]

Foxtrot movie

Foxtrot movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Michael and Dafna are devastated when army officials show up at their home to announce the death of their son Jonathan. Michael becomes increasingly..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:01Published
Family Of Romir Talley Demand Answers At Council Meeting [Video]

Family Of Romir Talley Demand Answers At Council Meeting

The family of a Black man shot and killed by police in Wilkinsburg were once again at the city council meeting, demanding the officer be fired and charged for their son's death.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:47Published