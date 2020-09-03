The actor's son, James, died on Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver

Robert Redford is in mourning after losing his son, James Redford. The 84-year-old actor and...

Celebrity Spotlight RT @TheSpotlight365 : PRAYERS UP for Robert Redford & Family mourning the loss of his son James Redford. #Condolences #Prayers #Influencers … 2 hours ago

Karsten Wehsner RT @people : Robert Redford Is Mourning His Son James' Death with His Family: 'The Grief Is Immeasurable'​ https://t.co/VXZIF7SzSR 2 hours ago

Tom 🌊 🌊 🌊 RT @snydenydn : Screen icon Robert Redford asked for privacy while mourning the death of his filmmaker son James, noting in a public stateme… 2 hours ago

Debra Ponte Robert Redford Is Mourning His Son James' Death with His Family: 'The Grief Is Immeasurable' https://t.co/r0AOPzuDvw 1 hour ago

InTheFame Robert Redford Mourning His Son James’ Death With His Family: ‘The Grief Is Immeasurable’ | P.. https://t.co/6YhkkuuF1r 1 hour ago

Kim RT @accessonline : #RobertRedford is mourning the loss of his son 💔 https://t.co/zMjUWcrUwR 1 hour ago

Debra Ponte RT @PonteDebra : Robert Redford Is Mourning His Son James' Death with His Family: 'The Grief Is Immeasurable' https://t.co/r0AOPzuDvw 5 minutes ago