Armed robbery suspect dies after being shot by Tampa officers near Dollar General Tuesday morning

3 re-infection cases of COVID-19 in India so far: ICMR



So far in India, three cases of re-infection of COVID-19 have been identified, two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad, informed Balram Bhargava, DG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on October 13. He said, "Few re-infection cases identified in India-2 in Mumbai and 1 in Ahmedabad, so far. As per WHO, there're about 24 re-infection cases in the world. For re-infection, if it's 100 days or 90 days, it's still not decided even by WHO. However, we're taking cut-off of about 100 days."

