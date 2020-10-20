NASA Set For Historic Landing On Asteroid
A spacecraft was set to try a first-of-its-kind landing on an asteroid to take a soil sample before returning to Earth in 2023.
NASA Spacecraft To Make Historic Landing On Asteroid Hurling Through SpaceCBS4's Charis Martinez reports on the mission more than a decade years in the making.
NASA Attempts Historic Asteroid MissionThe spacecraft Osiris Rex will touch down on asteroid after orbiting the rock for the past two years. Once it lands, it will extend a robotic arm and attempt to get a sample.
NASA Prepares For Historic Mission To Grab A Sample From An AsteroidMark Clampin, the NASA Goddard Director of Science and Exploration, speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about NASA's historic mission to collect a sample of an asteroid using a spacecraft.