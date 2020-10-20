Global  
 

NASA Set For Historic Landing On Asteroid

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:29s - Published
A spacecraft was set to try a first-of-its-kind landing on an asteroid to take a soil sample before returning to Earth in 2023.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.


