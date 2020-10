How older voters play a role in the election

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:36s - Published 4 minutes ago

A look at the role older voters play in the election.

QUESTION MARK.FOUR YEARS AGO..AMERICANS OVER THEAGE OF 60 VOTEDOVERWHELMINGLYFOR PRESIDENTTRUMP..

BUT THISYEAR POLLSSUGGEST COVID-19MAY BE CHANGINGSOME MINDSOUR JOE ST.GEORGE RECENTLYCAUGHT UP A GROUPOF RETIREES WHOTELLS US WHAT'SDRIVING THEIR VOTE.WELCOME TO ONE OFTHE MOST IMPORTANTNEIGHBORHOODS INONE OF THE MOSTIMPORTANT COUNTIESTHIS PRESIDENTIALELECTION.WHERE GOLFHOW YOU DOING?AND GOLF CARTS AREREVERED.PALM TREES MAKINGRETIREMENT INMARICOPA COUNTYARIZONA THAT MUCHSWEETER.OF COURSE SPEAKEROF THE HOUSE THISSOCIALLY-DISTANCEDPOLITICALCONVERSATIONTAKING PLACE IN ONEOF THE MANY OVER 55COMMUNITIES THATEXIST NATIONWIDE.I KNOW YOU HATETRUMP..BUT WHATARE YOU.I DON'THATE TRUMP WHERESUPPORTERS OF THEPRESIDENTHE WAS THINKING OFOTHER PEOPLE ANDNON-SUPPORTERSI FEEL LIKE HE IS ADICTATOR AREN'TAFRAID TO VOICETHEIR OPINIONI JUST HAVE A LOT TOSAYHOW THE MEN ANDWOMEN WHO LIVE INTHIS NEIGHBORHOODVOTE COULD BETELLING FOR THEENTIRE COUNTRY.OLDER VOTERS INRECENT YEARS HAVETENDED MORECONSERVATIVE BUTPOLLING SUGGESTTHIS YEAR MORE MAYBE WILLING TO VOTEDEMOCRATI VOTED FOR TRUMPVOTERS LIKERICHARDWESTERMANN ISWHAT HAS SOMECONSERVATIVESWORRIED.

HE VOTEDFOR PRESIDENTTRUMP IN 2016.

HE'SVOTING FOR JOEBIDEN THIS YEAR.HEALTHCARE IS AMAJOR REASONPRE-EXISTINGCONDITIONS I WOULDHAVE SAID AT 25YEARS OLDWHATEVER AT 68.

LETME TELL YOU WHAT.IT'S NOT JUST PRE-EXISITNG CONDITIONSTHAT HAVE THISGROUP OF RETIREESFIRED UP.

THERESPONSE TO THEPANDEMIC ISIMPORTANT TOOITS SUCH A HORRIBLEMODEL TO SET FOROUR CHILDREN BUTTHERE ARE STILLPLENTY OFPRESIDENT TRUMPSUPPORTERS HERETOOTHIS MAN IS ASUCCESSFULBUSINESS MAN.

77YEAR OLD CHRISHALSEY LIKES THEPRESIDENT MORE IN2020 THAN HE DIDFOUR YEARSI DIDN'T VOTE FORTRUMP LAST TIMEMARTY PAULSON ISACTUALLY A NEWTRUMP VOTER.

HEFEELS HIS 401K IS INBETTER HANDS WITHHIM.TRUMP HAS DONE ATREMENDOUS JOBINTERNATIONALLYAND WITH THEECONOMY.

BUT THEMOST IMPORTANTPERSON HERE..IM STILL UNDECIDEDIS NO DOUBT JOHNFALLON.

WITH JUSTDAYS TO GO HIS VOTEIS STILL UP FORGRABS..AND AFTERLISTING TO THISCONVERSATION WELL.NOT MUCH HASCHANGED.IN MY OPINION THISTIME THERE IS NOCHOICE.

NEITHER ONEARE CAPABLE ORGOOD ENOUGH FORTHE COUNTRY.WHAT'S IMPORTANTTHOUGH ISWHATEVER THEOUTCOME THISGROUP WILL STILL BEFRIENDS.

POLITICALVIEWS CHANGE.

BUTTHESE DESERT VIEWSNEVER DO.

THEREARE FRIENDLYWONDERFUL PEOPLEHERE.IN MARICOPA ARIZONAIM JOE ST.

GEORGECOMING UP..PEOPLE WITHDISABILITIES GET A