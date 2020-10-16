Global  
 

Derek Hough Hits The Dance Floor On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Derek Hough Hits The Dance Floor On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Derek Hough Hits The Dance Floor On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Derek Hough treated DWTS fans to a special night on Monday.

The beloved host returned to the floor to perform a sexy routine with girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

According to CNN, it was Hough's first time dancing on the show since 2017.

The happy couple danced a paso doble to Taalbi Brothers' "Uccen." Hough and Erbert, who have been dating for five years, say they have grown even closer during the pandemic.

"We grew as a couple tremendously," Hough recently said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."


