Derek Hough Hits The Dance Floor On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Derek Hough treated DWTS fans to a special night on Monday.

The beloved host returned to the floor to perform a sexy routine with girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

According to CNN, it was Hough's first time dancing on the show since 2017.

The happy couple danced a paso doble to Taalbi Brothers' "Uccen." Hough and Erbert, who have been dating for five years, say they have grown even closer during the pandemic.

"We grew as a couple tremendously," Hough recently said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."