Prodigal Son Season 2 - The Best Is Yet To Come!

A fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone.

Malcolm Bright knows how killers think.

Why?

His father was one of the best, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business.

He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes, while dealing with a somewhat manipulative mother, an annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Starring: Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Bellamy Young, Halston Sage


