Study: minorities facing financial hardships amid COVID-19 pandemic Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:00s - Published 4 days ago Study: minorities facing financial hardships amid COVID-19 pandemic A recent survey conducted by the Harris Poll for the American Staffing Association shows more Black and Latino individuals are worried about paying bills and in fear of losing their jobs during the pandemic. 0

