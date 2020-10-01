Hing or asafoetida to be grown in India | Indian spices | Oneindia News

Did you know that the all important heeng which is used abundantly in Indian cooking was not grown in India?

But now that's set to change.

Scientists at CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource, Palampur, are on a mission to grow heeng in the Indian Himalayas to reduce our dependency on asafoetida largely imported from Iran, Afghanistan & Uzbekistan.

#MadeInIndia #IndianSpice #Hing #Heeng