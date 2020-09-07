343 police personnel lost their lives while serving nation as corona warriors: Amit Shah

"During our battle against COVID-19, 343 police personnel lost their lives while serving the nation as corona warriors," said Shah while addressing a gathering at National Police Memorial on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India) Amit Shah lauds policemen for role in fight against Covid-19 Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid rich tributes to around 35,398 police personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty since Independence,..

IndiaTimes 13 hours ago Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 21 attended the National Police Commemoration Day parade. He paid tribute at the National Police Memorial in Delhi. The day is observed every year to pay homage to the 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: Amit Shah pays tribute to police personnel who died in line of duty



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Home Minister paid tribute at National Police Memorial on Police Commemoration Day. "My tributes to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. So far, 35,398 police personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty. Names of all those police personnel are marked here at the wall. This memorial is not just made of bricks and cement. This memorial remembers the martyrdom of our soldiers. We salute the martyrdom of brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives," he said. The police memorial in the national capital is spread over 6.12 acres. It has a 30-foot tall heavy black granite central sculpture and a museum and 'Wall of Valour' bearing names of police personnel who died on duty. The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21. The day is observed in memory of CRPF jawans who died in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:07 Published on January 1, 1970