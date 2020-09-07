343 police personnel lost their lives while serving nation as corona warriors: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 21 informed that 343 police personnel lost their lives while serving the nation as corona warriors.
"During our battle against COVID-19, 343 police personnel lost their lives while serving the nation as corona warriors," said Shah while addressing a gathering at National Police Memorial on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.