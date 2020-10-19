Global  
 

Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support

Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has laid out the government's "formula" for financial support for regions placed into the highest tier of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

It includes £8 per head to cover track and trace and approximately £20 per capita for business support.

Report by Blairm.

