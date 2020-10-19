Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support

Robert Jenrick has said talks with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham broke down because he had insisted on preferential treatment for the region. The local government secretary claimed that Mr Burnham asked for 65 million pounds, the prime minister offered 55 million, then upped their offer to 60 million which was then rejected. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show "more flexibility" to conclude a "Canada" style trade deal with the UK and insisted the "door remains ajar" for a return to the negotiating table. Report by Blairm.
Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found. Report by Blairm.
In a much-needed relief to women commuters from across Mumbai city and suburban areas, the Railways has finally given a go-ahead to them to travel in the suburban local trains. Local trains started its services with women passengers on October 21. Women commuters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) expressed happiness while travelling in local trains. Trains are running with COVID-19 protocol and maintaining social distancing.
The Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain stated that COVID-19 patients have been benefit via plasma therapy in the state and it has also saved his own life. "Plasma saved my life, and it is beneficial in Delhi. Over 2,000 people got positive response from plasma therapy," said Satyendar Jain on being asked that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) may soon scrap plasma therapy from COVID-19 national treatment protocol as it failed to benefit COVID-19 patients. "Even America had said that it is beneficial," the Health Minister added. It is noted that Delhi is running plasma blood bank for the treatment of COVID-19.