Watch: India, Sri Lanka's joint naval exercise amid China tension

The three-day India-Sri Lanka maritime bilateral exercise SLINEX-20 is underway.

The eight edition of this annual exercise is being held at Indian Ocean off Trincomalee Coast.

Screen formations, surface tracking, weapon firings, etc are being undertaken during the exercise.

Indian Navy deployed anti-submarine warfare corvettes INS Kamorta, INS Kiltan and others, while Sri Lanka is being represented by offshore patrol vessel Sayura and training ship Gajabahu.

SLINEX series of exercise emphasises the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka.

The exercise is being conducted in a non-contact 'at-sea-only' format in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The previous edition of SLINEXwas conducted off Visakhapatnam in September 2019.