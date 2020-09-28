Watch: India, Sri Lanka's joint naval exercise amid China tension

The ongoing 8th edition of the annual Indian Navy (IN) - Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-20 is underway at Indian Ocean Off Trincomalee Coast. Screen formations, Surface Tracking, Weapon (including ASW) Firings, Seamanship Evolutions, VBSS (Visit, board, search, and seizure) and Cross deck flying undertaken during the ongoing the maritime exercise. The series of exercise emphasizes on strengthening mutual cooperation between both the countries in the maritime domain.
Indian and Japanese Navies conducted joint military exercise in North Arabian Sea. Weapon firing, anti-submarine, and air warfare drills were part of the joint naval exercise. The exercise is coinciding with china's increasing tension with neighbours, especially India. China's expansionist attempts in South China sea are also irking nations like USA and Japan. The fourth edition of India-Japan's 'jimex' drill is being conducted in North Arabian Sea from September 26 to 28. Indian warships Teg, Tarkash, Chennai and fleet tanker Deepak, and Japan's Kaga & Ikazuchi were part of the drill. Jimex is conducted biennially, with the last edition held in oct 2018 off the coast of Visakhapatnam. Days earlier, India and Australia navies had held joint exercise in east indian ocean region. It was a passage exercise which are held when the opportunity arises, unlike pre-planned exercises.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:22Published
INS Kavaratti was commissioned into Indian Navy by Army Chief General MM Naravane at Visakhapatnam’s Naval Dockyard on October 22. It is the last of four indigenously-built ASW under ‘Project 28’ or Kamorta-class corvettes of the Navy. The anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette has up to 90% indigenous content. It has been designed by Navy’s in-house organisation, the Directorate of Naval Design. It has state-of-the-art weapons and good endurance for long-range deployments. It also has sensor that can detect and take action against hostile submarines. INS Kavaratti has completed sea-trials of all its systems fitted onboard. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08Published
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane commissioned anti-submarine warfare (ASW) ship INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. Indian Navy, in a statement, said the warship portrays the growing capability of the force. "Designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design, the ship portrays our growing capability in becoming self-reliant through indigenization," Indian Navy stated.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, telling him the nation wants to know when will the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:35Published
Reports say India may consider a trade pact with Taiwan amid deteriorating ties with China; In signal to China: Quad navies to sail together in Malabar exercise; India's
1-day Covid cases falls below..