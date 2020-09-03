Sturgeon announces extension to hospitality restrictions

It is official, the British and Irish Lions will play in a curtain-raiser Testmatch against Japan in Scotland's own Murrayfield stadium next summer, on June26. It will be the first time the Lions have played at home since drawing25-25 with Argentina in Cardiff 15 years ago. The Lions have never previouslyplayed in Scotland, so it is sure to be an exciting moment for fans. Managingdirector Ben Calveley hopes supporters will be able to be present given thecurrent restrictions.
Nicola Sturgeon has urged football fans to stay at home this weekend ahead ofthe first Celtic v Rangers clash of the season. The Glasgow clubs will playbehind closed doors at Celtic Park on Saturday due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling, singling out Blackpoolas “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”. MsSturgeon also backs Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford’s call for the UKGovernment to introduce travel restrictions to prevent movement of people fromareas of high prevalence into other UK nations.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said new measures brought in by the ScottishGovernment last week are “tough but necessary”, warning half measures mightnot work. The tougher regulations, including widespread hospitalityrestrictions, are “firmly rooted in scientific advice”, she added, stressingthe most important way to support the economy is to keep coronavirus at bay.
A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar. Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.
Coronavirus transmission among older groups is rising in Scotland, NicolaSturgeon has said. Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing: “The majority, the quite significant majority, are in the under-40age groups, with the bulk of those in the under-25 age group.”
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s regular coronavirus briefing, NicolaStrugeon confirmed the R number, which indicates the reproduction rate of thevirus, is now thought to be above one. The reproduction rate of coronavirus inScotland is now “probably above one” and could be as high as 1.4, she said.
CBS aired clips of both Trump and Biden's upcoming '60 Minutes' interviews, and then Trump delivered on his promise and posted the full interview video to Facebook. Also is a pro-Trump documentary getting the cold shoulder from Amazon and Facebook?
Pubs, restaurants and cafes in most of Scotland are being barred from sellingalcohol indoors for more than two weeks as part of efforts to curb Covid-19,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Five health board..
