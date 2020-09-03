Sturgeon announces extension to hospitality restrictions

Scotland's First Minister has said that restrictions on hospitality north of the border will be in place for a week longer than previously stated.

The Scottish Government will publish a tiered system of restrictions on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, which will come into effect on November 2.

Report by Blairm.

