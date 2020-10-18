Health Darkest Days of Pandemic 102120

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

As Covid-19 cases soar coast to coast in the country, a top infectious disease expert is sending out a warning about whats to come.

a fall surge of covid-19 was predicted -- and many health experts say -- it's here with rising cases across the u-s.

Michael osterholm, center for infectious disease research and policy, university of minnesota/"the next 6 to 12 weeks are going to be the darkest of the entire pandemic vaccines will not become available in any meaningful way until early to third quarter of next year and even then half the population is even sketical of taking the vaccine."

Despite covid cases climbing -- dr. anthony fauci doesn't see a nationwide lockdown as a way forward -- dr. anthony fauci, dir., natl.

Institute of allergy and infectious diseases/"put shutdown away and say we're going to use public health measures to help us safely get to where we want to go."

Experts say americans can help get the virus under control -- by heeding the guidelines touted by officials for months.

Dr. celine gounder, infectious diseases specialist/"we should be washing our hands.

We should be social distancing.

We should be doing all of these things that we know work and masks are number 1, 2 and 3 in terms of what will prevent transmission of coronavirus."

Dr. celine gounder says if we don't take this seriously now -- we're going to find ourselves in a more difficult position -- over the next month.

For today's health minute, i'm mandy gaither.