That's why she's being transparent and sharing the story of her pregnancy losses.

Woman who suffered 2 pregnancy losses shares story to help other moms

NEW THIS MORNING...ONE WOMANWHO'S SUFFERED TWO PREGNANCYLOSSES DURING THE PANDEMICSAYS SHE'S DETERMINED TO PUTWOMEN'S HEALTH ON THEFOREFRONT.SHE SAYS PART OF HERHEALING PROCESS WAS TO BE OPENAND TRANSPARENT.

SHE'SSPEAKING TO WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER JASMINE MINOR ABOUTWHO KEPT HER STRONG INISOLATION...AND WHAT YOU CANDO TO HELP MOTHERS WHOEXPERIENCE THE SAME LOSS.NAT POP: ááBaby Donnie'sheartbeatáá THIS WAS ONE OFTHE LAST TIMES SHE HEARD HERBABY'S HEARTBEAT.

(28 - 2:41)SOT [Alethia Willams, Motherand Salon Owner] "Everythingwas ripped back away for me."ALETHIA WILLIAMS SAYS SHE CAMETO THE HOSPITAL WITH PAIN INHER STOMACH JUST WEEKS BEFOREBABY DONALD RAY WILLAMS WASSUPPOSED TO BE BORN.

SHE SAYSSHE SAW HIS HAND MOVE ON THEMONITOR -- A SIGN OF HOPE.ç28 -:27Ñ SOT [AlethiaWillams, Mother and SalonOwner] "I thought his lifehas already ended."BUT A FEWDAYS LATER, HER HOPE WAS GONEAFTER AN INFECTION TOOK OVER.ç26 - 3:52Ñ SOT [AlethiaWillams, Mother and SalonOwner] "Things quickly turnedfor us.

And it was shortly ifwe were very excitedNAT POP:áBaby showeráç26 - 4:26Ñ SOT[Alethia Willams, Mother andSalon Owner] "so very highhigh and then next week, avery low low."BABY DONALD ISHER SECOND PREGNANCY LOSS INNINE MONTHS.

AND DUE TO COVIDTHE ONLY FAMILY ALLOWED INSIDEHER HOSPITAL ROOM WAS HERHUSBAND.ç28 - 5:10Ñ SOT[Alethia Willams, Mother andSalon Owner]"You definitelyneed that third person thatthinks clearly because rightnow our mind was, it wastotally clouded with we wereso emotionally drained at thatmoment." ALETHIA SAYS SHECRIED FOR HER MOM, BUT IT WASHER DOCTOR WHO STEPPED IN.

ç29- 3:51Ñ SOT [Alethia Willams,Mother and Salon Owner] "I seemy husband in front of me andI know he had my right handcouldn't figure out..

I canremember my left hand justbeing embraced."SHE NOW CALLSHIM HER ANGEL.

ç29 - 5:14Ñ SOT[Alethia Willams, Mother andSalon Owner] It allowed somuch comfort that I said okay,ready to deliver my child.AND NOW SHE'S TRYING TO BETHAT ANGEL FOR OTHERS.

BYBEING OPEN AND TRANSPARENT ONBODY POSITIVITY(28 - 9:51)SOT [Alethia Willams, Motherand Salon Owner] "I knew thatwomen suffer so muchprivately.

And it's somethingthat comes in you at thatmoment and say speak."AND HEROWN PAIN.

THE MESSAGES FROMWOMEN WITH SIMILAR STORIESPOURED IN BY THE HUNDREDS.

NATPOP áAlethia reading one ofthe messagesá ç30 - 1:11Ñ SOT[Alethia Willams, Mother andSalon Owner] " put into methat I wanted to be just soagainst because of what I justwent through.

It allowed me tosee past me.

As bad as ithurts, I'm still holding onfor me and others.I'M JASMINEMINOR REPORTING FOR WCPO 9NEWS.ALETHIA SAYS ONE OF THE THINGSTHAT HELPED HER AND HERHUSBAND SAY GOODBYE TO THEIRSON, IS A CUDDLECOT.CUDDLECOTS KEEP A BABY'S BODYPRESERVED FOR DAYS AFTER THEYPASS.

THEY GIVE PARENTS ACHANCE TO SPEND TIME WITHTHEIR BABY AND SAY GOODBYE.ALETHIA SAYS THERE IS ONLY ONEOF THESE PER FLOOR AT U-CMEDICAL CENTER..

WHICH MEANSTHAT WHEN ONE MOTHER IS SAYINGGOODBYE ANOTHER MOTHER MAY NOTGET A CHANCE TO.CUDDLECOTS RUN BETWEEN SIXTHOUSAND AND SEVEN THOUSANDDOLLARS.

ALETHIA SAYS SHEWANTS TO RAISE MONEY IN ORDERTO DONATE MORE OF THEM TO U-CMEDICAL CENTERYOU CAN HELPHER DO THAT.

WE'VE GOT THEINFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITE NOWAT WCPO