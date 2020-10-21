Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative

Watch: TMC’s Nusrat Jahan dances & plays Dhak during Durga Puja celebrations



Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing during Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal’s New Alipore. Nusrat was spotted in a red & white sari dancing with women. She was also seen playing the traditional drum or Dhak on Durga Ashtami. Jahan & other people were seen wearing masks to contain the spread of Covid-19. Accompanied by her husband, she offered flowers at Suruchi Sangha Pandal. Amid Coivd surge, Durga Puja has been a low-key affair minus the grand festivities. The Calcutta High Court has ruled Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal as ‘no entry zones’ this year.

