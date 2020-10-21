Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative

Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative

Lance Stroll says he tested positive for COVID-19 after ifel Grand Prix but is now clear ahead of the next race in Portugal.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lance Stroll Lance Stroll Canadian racing driver

Verstappen & Stroll under investigation after crash in practice

 Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll are under investigation for their involvement in a crash during second practice at the Portuguese Grand Prix.
BBC News

Racing Point's Stroll tested positive for coronavirus after Eifel GP

 Racing Point driver Lance Stroll says he tested positive for coronavirus after the Eifel Grand Prix weekend.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Church leaders' warning over northern rules

 Senior bishops say struggles between the government and northern leaders will lead to "unrest".
BBC News

Coronavirus updates: Feared surge is underway; masks can still save 63K lives; Trump missing from task force meetings, Fauci says

 A long-predicted surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths has begun in the United States, but Americans aren't changing their behaviors. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Watch: TMC’s Nusrat Jahan dances & plays Dhak during Durga Puja celebrations [Video]

Watch: TMC’s Nusrat Jahan dances & plays Dhak during Durga Puja celebrations

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing during Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal’s New Alipore. Nusrat was spotted in a red & white sari dancing with women. She was also seen playing the traditional drum or Dhak on Durga Ashtami. Jahan & other people were seen wearing masks to contain the spread of Covid-19. Accompanied by her husband, she offered flowers at Suruchi Sangha Pandal. Amid Coivd surge, Durga Puja has been a low-key affair minus the grand festivities. The Calcutta High Court has ruled Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal as ‘no entry zones’ this year.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published

Covid-19: Essex boy's lockdown art project ends up in gallery

 More than 250 artists from across the world came forward to help 12-year-old Noah finish the paintings.
BBC News

Portugal Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe

Lewis Hamilton on Portuguese GP pole position

 Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix from team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a thrilling end to an unusual qualifying.
BBC News

Hamilton on pole position in Portugal

 Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix from team-mate Valtteri Bottas in a thrilling end to an unusual qualifying.
BBC News

Valtteri Bottas tops Portuguese GP first practice

 Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen carry on the trend of 2020 in leading the field in first practice at the Portuguese Grand Prix.
BBC News
European hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 patient numbers increase [Video]

European hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 patient numbers increase

As Belgium, Italy, and Portugal continue to record high numbers of the new coronavirus, pressure on health services is also increasing.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

FOXSportsAsia

FOX Sports Asia Lance Stroll revealed earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel Grand Prix and he along wi… https://t.co/YvvLA0PaD7 31 minutes ago

alexis_think

📱AlexisThink 💻 RT @ChrisMedlandF1: Remember when I said the FIA and F1 should get Stroll to take a test for showing Covid symptoms in Germany and potentia… 11 hours ago

pixie763

Neill Schwartz @SkySportsF1 @Max33Verstappen @lance_stroll I thought stroll tested positive for Covid? 12 hours ago

RHammercat

Rick hammercat @lacanta Stroll Jr tested negative at the sunday of GP Russia and Tuesday after that 0 tests till Sunday after GP o… https://t.co/0kIfG1SZPI 16 hours ago

RyanGee437

Ryan Gee @karunchandhok @ZBrownCEO All a load of nonsense anyway. Stroll didn’t have COVID he had a stomach upset. He tested… https://t.co/8jktcZS678 17 hours ago

saxenak1

Kshitij Saxena RT @F1: Lance Stroll has revealed he tested positive for Covid after the Eifel Grand Prix. He has been in isolation since and says his most… 17 hours ago

JarrynStephens5

Jarryn Stephenson How is Stroll racing with being tested positive to COVID-19 #WTF1 19 hours ago

royaltimesng

Royal Times Nigeria Lance Stroll: Racing Point defend their Covid procedure after driver tested positive - https://t.co/D2l1D5Vzk3 https://t.co/ZOrX6byQ5R 19 hours ago