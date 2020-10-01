Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi Police organize Commemoration Day Parade

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Delhi Police organize Commemoration Day Parade

Delhi Police organize Commemoration Day Parade

With the arrest of two accused persons from IGI Airport, Delhi Police has worked out a blind murder case within 48 hours of the incident in which a dead body of a male was found in a jungle area near IGI Airport.

A PCR call about a murder was received in Police Station IGI Airport.

Immediately a police team rushed to the place of information at jungle area.

At the spot, the dead body of one male person was found lying there.

The scene of crime was photographed and the exhibits were lifted.

On the statement of the complainant, a case was registered at P.S.

IGI Airport, New Delhi.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was last seen with three persons namely Bhujang, Balak and Nepali in the jungle area.

The witness of the incident was traced by a police team and the two accused persons arrested at the instance of the witness.

During the interrogation, both the accused persons confessed their crime.

Further, investigation of the case is underway.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indira Gandhi International Airport Indira Gandhi International Airport International airport in Delhi, India

Delhi Police works out murder case near IGI airport [Video]

Delhi Police works out murder case near IGI airport

With the arrest of two accused persons from IGI Airport, Delhi Police has worked out a blind murder case within 48 hours of the incident in which a dead body of a male was found in a jungle area near IGI Airport. A PCR call about a murder was received in Police Station IGI Airport. Immediately a police team rushed to the place of information at jungle area. At the spot, the dead body of one male person was found lying there. The scene of crime was photographed and the exhibits were lifted. On the statement of the complainant, a case was registered at P.S. IGI Airport, New Delhi. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was last seen with three persons namely Bhujang, Balak and Nepali in the jungle area. The witness of the incident was traced by a police team and the two accused persons arrested at the instance of the witness. During the interrogation, both the accused persons confessed their crime. Further, investigation of the case is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
VVIP aircraft 'Air India One' arrives at Delhi airport [Video]

VVIP aircraft 'Air India One' arrives at Delhi airport

VVIP aircraft Air India One that will be used for President, Vice President and Prime Minister arrived at Delhi International Airport from US. Aircraft is equipped with advance communication system which allows availing audio and video communication function in mid-air without being hacked.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published
Watch: VVIP Air India One, to be used for President & PM, arrives in Delhi [Video]

Watch: VVIP Air India One, to be used for President & PM, arrives in Delhi

A VVIP aircraft Air India One arrived at Delhi International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft was delivered from the USA and will be used for the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister. The B&&& Aircraft was scheduled to be delivered by Boeing to Air India in July. The aircraft is equipped with an advanced communication system where audio and video functions can be availed at mid-air without being hacked. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:37Published

Delhi Police Delhi Police Indian law enforcement agency of Delhi Capital Territory

Delhi Police nab accused in sensational murder case [Video]

Delhi Police nab accused in sensational murder case

Solving a sensational murder case in the national capital, Delhi Police has arrested one Naresh, who is accused of killing a man after a scuffle had broken out between them last week in Vikaspuri area. A PCR call was received at police station Uttam Nagar that some persons are firing. When police team reached the place of incident, no eye witness was found. However, after enquiry it was revealed that the injured, Firoz, was shifted to an unknown hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. During investigation, a secret informer was deployed, spot investigation was conducted and clue of suspect was developed. Due to smart policing, the accused Naresh Kumar was arrested from Shiv Vihar, Uttam Nagar. Naresh, during interrogation, revealed about a scuffle between him and Firoz, and disclosed that he committed the offence along with his sister, brother in law and niece. After the death of Firoz at hospital, section 302 of IPC was added in the case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

China putting military pressure on India, says US defence secretary amid LAC row

 United States Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said that China has been putting "military pressure" on India, a remark that comes days before his New Delhi..
DNA

Very large portion of COVID-19 vaccines likely to be manufactured in India: Gates Foundation CEO

 New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A very large portion of COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be manufactured in India through the country's strong and robust private sector..
WorldNews

Polymerase chain reaction Polymerase chain reaction Laboratory technique to multiply a DNA sample for study

Related news from verified sources

Police Commemoration Day: parade at Beach Road

Officials laud services of personnel in the pandemic
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial [Video]

Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 21 attended the National Police Commemoration Day parade. He paid tribute at the National Police Memorial in Delhi. The day is observed every year to pay homage..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
EE advanced results out, Rafale in IAF Day Parade & other news | Oneindia News [Video]

EE advanced results out, Rafale in IAF Day Parade & other news | Oneindia News

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has announced the JEE Advanced result 2020 today; Mumbai police chief Param Vir Singh said 'the truth always prevails' after it was revealed that an AIIMS medical..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:31Published