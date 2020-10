Raya and the Last Dragon - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney animated fantasy movie Raya and the Last Dragon, directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada.

It stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina.

Raya and the Last Dragon Release Date: March 12, 2021 After you watch Raya and the Last Dragon let us know your review.

