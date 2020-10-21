What you need to know: Oct. 21
What you need to know: Oct. 21
Good morning, North State.
Here's what you need to know to start your day on Oct.
21.
A northern california man is recovering after being shot by police..
Red bluff police say tuesday afternoon.
That man threatened officers with a what appeared to be a rifle..
Pointing it at officers.
They ordered him to drop it... he didn't... and two officers fired.
The red bluff police chief confirms... that weapon was an air-powered rifle - not a real one.
Pg&e could cut power for up to 54 thousand customers today.
19 counties could be affected.
That includes over 11-thousand customers in butte -- and 22-thousand in shasta.
Customers in tehama, glenn, colusa, lassen and plumas are also on alert for shutoffs pg&e says those shutoffs could go into effect as early as this evening.
## butte county is moving into the less restrictive orange tier in the state covid-19 reopening system.
This means more businesses including bars, breweries and distilleries can open outdoors with modifications.
Offices and card- rooms can now open*indoors* even with this tier change butte county public health wants people to remain cautious... happening today - enloe medical center is hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic.
It is at the chico elk's lodge.
It starts at noon and runs through 6pm.
The vaccines will be given on a first come, first serve basis.
The shot will cover four common flu strains.
This clinic will not offer the high dose shots typically meant for seniors..
## you're never more than