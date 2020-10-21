What you need to know: Oct. 21

Global  
 

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Oct.

21.

A northern california man is recovering after being shot by police..

Red bluff police say tuesday afternoon.

That man threatened officers with a what appeared to be a rifle..

Pointing it at officers.

They ordered him to drop it... he didn't... and two officers fired.

The red bluff police chief confirms... that weapon was an air-powered rifle - not a real one.

Pg&amp;e could cut power for up to 54 thousand customers today.

19 counties could be affected.

That includes over 11-thousand customers in butte -- and 22-thousand in shasta.

Customers in tehama, glenn, colusa, lassen and plumas are also on alert for shutoffs pg&amp;e says those shutoffs could go into effect as early as this evening.

## butte county is moving into the less restrictive orange tier in the state covid-19 reopening system.

This means more businesses including bars, breweries and distilleries can open outdoors with modifications.

Offices and card- rooms can now open*indoors* even with this tier change butte county public health wants people to remain cautious... happening today - enloe medical center is hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic.

It is at the chico elk's lodge.

It starts at noon and runs through 6pm.

The vaccines will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

The shot will cover four common flu strains.

This clinic will not offer the high dose shots typically meant for seniors..

## you're never more than




