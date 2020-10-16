Global  
 

Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse

Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.


Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hits back at Jose Mourinho with 'kindergarten' claim

 Arsene Wenger has hit back at Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese reopened his war of words with the former Arsenal boss. Wenger's autobiography, My Life in Red..
Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by HarryKane’s brace. Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after sevenyears away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all wentwrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes tosnatch a 3-3 draw.

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO / B-ROLL OF GARETH BALE, SON HEUNG-MIN, ARSENE WENGER SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 18, 2020) (

Tottenham 3-3 West Ham: How late collapse took shine off Harry Kane masterclass

 The positives from the way Harry Kane inspired Tottenham to build up a 3-0 lead against West Ham were wasted as they threw victory away, says former Spurs star..
Bale went in at 3-0... and Tottenham were pegged back in 20 minutes!

 Spurs threw a comfortable lead after an incredible first half. Bale made his debut, but Tottenham brought West Ham to life and paid for it. Tottenham offered..
'Loyalty hard to come by nowadays' - Ozil 'deeply disappointed' by Arsenal snub

 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he is "deeply disappointed" after being left out of the Gunners' 25-man Premier League squad.
Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

Premier League round-up: Chelsea and Tottenham blow leads in 3-3 draws

Premier League round-up: Chelsea and Tottenham blow leads in 3-3 draws

A look back at the highlights from another memorable round of Premier Leaguefootball, with Chelsea and Tottenham both throwing away commanding leads athome.

Tottenham want Son to sign new deal - Tuesday's football gossip

 Spurs want Son to sign a new deal, Ings close to new Saints contract, Jones set for United exit, plus more.
