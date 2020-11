Related videos from verified sources GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Faces Challenge From Democrat Nom. Theresa Greenfield



Theresa Greenfield is challenging GOP Sen. Joni Ernst for US Senate in Iowa. Polls in Iowa closed at 9 p.m. local time and the results are rolling in, says Business Insider. Ernst is an Iowa Army.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 13 minutes ago Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race



Tommy Tuberville easily defeated Doug Jones in the hotly contested Alabama senate race. Business Insider has declared Tuberville the winner, two hours after the polls closed. Tuberville won 638,695.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:28 Published 27 minutes ago Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett



Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago