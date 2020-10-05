Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Proud Boys' sent threatening emails to Citrus County voters, sheriff's office says

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:05s - Published
'Proud Boys' sent threatening emails to Citrus County voters, sheriff's office says

'Proud Boys' sent threatening emails to Citrus County voters, sheriff's office says

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office was made aware of emails sent to Citrus County voters.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Proud Boys Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist male-only organization

Star Trek's George Takei takes on #ProudBoys [Video]

Star Trek's George Takei takes on #ProudBoys

Twitter users are flooding the #ProudBoys hashtag on social media with images of LGBTQI+ pride, displacing posts made by neo-Nazis and white supremacists using the tag.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published
Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter [Video]

Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter

During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Twitter users flood #ProudBoys with images of gay pride [Video]

Twitter users flood #ProudBoys with images of gay pride

Twitter users flood #ProudBoys hashtag with images of gay pride, in an attempt to drown out messages associated with the far-right group.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:47Published

Citrus County, Florida Citrus County, Florida County in Florida, United States


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Federal Investigators Looking Into Threatening Emails That Could Be From Right-Wing Group The Proud Boys [Video]

Federal Investigators Looking Into Threatening Emails That Could Be From Right-Wing Group The Proud Boys

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports the messages threatened voters to "vote for Trump or else!"

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:11Published
Threatening emails sent to Democrats in Charlotte County [Video]

Threatening emails sent to Democrats in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is reporting that threatening emails are being sent to Democratic voters. The email demands Democrats change their party affiliation over to Republican.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:00Published
Clark County begins scanning mail-in ballots [Video]

Clark County begins scanning mail-in ballots

Today Clark County began scanning mail in ballots. According to the Secretary of State Office, as of this morning more than 175,000 mail in ballots have been returned statewide.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published