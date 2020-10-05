|
'Proud Boys' sent threatening emails to Citrus County voters, sheriff's office says
'Proud Boys' sent threatening emails to Citrus County voters, sheriff's office says
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office was made aware of emails sent to Citrus County voters.
Star Trek's George Takei takes on #ProudBoys
Twitter users are flooding the #ProudBoys hashtag on social media with images of LGBTQI+ pride, displacing posts made by neo-Nazis and white supremacists using the tag.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter
During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Twitter users flood #ProudBoys with images of gay pride
Twitter users flood #ProudBoys hashtag with images of gay pride, in an attempt to drown out messages associated with the far-right group.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:47Published
