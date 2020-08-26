Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity

Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to be sold at a charityauction, including a collection of his childhood Lego bricks.

The popstar hasalso provided handwritten lyrics to his hit single Perfect, a signed posterand ticket to his first gig and a handmade You Need Me EP from 2009 to be soldonline to help two charities – GeeWizz and Zest - in Suffolk, where he grewup.

Celebrities including David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt havealso donated items and unique experiences to the auction which has 220 lotsand was organised with the help of Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran.