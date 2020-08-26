Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity
Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to be sold at a charityauction, including a collection of his childhood Lego bricks.
The popstar hasalso provided handwritten lyrics to his hit single Perfect, a signed posterand ticket to his first gig and a handmade You Need Me EP from 2009 to be soldonline to help two charities – GeeWizz and Zest - in Suffolk, where he grewup.
Celebrities including David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt havealso donated items and unique experiences to the auction which has 220 lotsand was organised with the help of Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran.
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are new parents. The couple's"beautiful and healthy daughter" was born last week. Sheeran posted on Instagram "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing". Sheeran went on to say that he and his wife "are on cloud nine". According to CNN, Sheeran and Seaborn first met at school when Sheeran was 11 years old. They reconnected in the summer of 2015 and began dating, and the pair married in January 2019.
A Lego fan has built a jaw-dropping pizza-making machine entirely from Lego. Canada-based Iouri Petoukhov works with his son Michael to make amazing creations under the name 'The Brick Wall'. Now they have celebrated 5 years of projects with an intricate machine that serves up perfect pizzas It includes mechanisms that dispense sauce, cheese, sausage & peppers. Iouro tells Cover Images (www.cover-images.com): "Making pizza is an art and love, making pizza with Lego it is fun and satisfaction.”
Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports CNN. Jamaica's Prime Minister says there will no special treatment though. A party was held for the former sprinter's recent 34th birthday. "The COVID test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms. It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive." Dr. Christopher Tufton Tufton is the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness. Many of his fans are praying for a speedy recovery.