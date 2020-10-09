KIMT speaks to Rochester School Board candidates

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

Nw 5?

"*15 mph election night is less than two weeks away.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is speaking to two people rochester public school district voters will choose between on their ballot.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

George ?

"* i'm here in front of the edison building.

Three seats on the school board are up for grabs this election ?

"* to determine who will be serving here on the board.

Today i spoke to seat seven candidates: mark schleusner ?

*- seeking his second term ?

"* and his challenger dr. jess garcia.

Both candidates named racial equity and mental health as big challenges the district is facing that they would prioritize.

Schleusner says the district could improve transparency ?

"* and garcia says communication should be we need to work with our legislature to get the money that we need, we need to keep our costs down as well as we can so we can afford to have the mental health professionals, the racial equality specialists, and compensate the staff as well as we can in the constraints that we have as a school district equity in general.

And a lot of the issues that i think they're having, particularly what i'm hearing from the parents, a number of educators as well is that the administration just simply won't acknowledge that there's an issue and move forward.

So there's a lot of attempting to obfuscate or saying but look at these other things that we're doing that are helpful i'll be continuing to follow the rochester public school board races.

Watch for my coverage on election night.

Live in rochester annalise thank you annalise.

To watch kimt news 3's interviews with seat 1 and seat