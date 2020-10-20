MDH releases initial COVID-19 vaccine plan

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

The Minnesota Department of Health released the first steps of their COVID-19 vaccine plan.

First tonight: on a day when both minnesota and iowa reported record numbers of covid?

"*nineteen related deaths... health officials are unveiling coronavirus vaccine plans.

The minnesota department of health says it will take a phased approach ?

*- beginning as early as november.

What we do know is that officials will approach this in at least two phases.

The first will see vaccine doses likely go to health care workers and first responders... along with vulernable populations.

Phase two will begin once a larger number of doses become available... and that's when you'll see more members of the public being vaccinated.

Mdh infectious disease director kris ehresmann says there are now a number of vaccine candidates in avanced?

"*stage testing... but it is still unknow if or when any of them will be made available.

"it's too early to say exactly when the first vaccine will become available to minnesotans, but we are optimistic that there will be one or more coming in the months ahead.

No matter what, our pledge to all minnesotans is that we will move foreward with a vaccine only when the evidence shows that it is safe and effective."

And some of these vaccines may pose additional logistical challenges to officials... who say multiple candidates will require two doses weeks apart.

"*h says vaccines and additional supplies will be distributed to registered providers