University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases

County health authorities issued an emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan.

Undergrad students have been found to make up more than 60% of local COVID-19 cases.

It’s meant to slow the coronavirus infection rate and allow for better contact tracing, health officials said.

Loveluck’s order said the surge “at or near the Ann Arbor campus is driven by social gatherings”.

These gathering ignore state and local health guidelines, reports HuffPost.


