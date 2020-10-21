Parents Of Special Needs Students In Disbelief Over Boston Schools Remote Learning
After just three weeks, Boston schools are switching back to fully remote learning.
WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Student: 'I don't know what my old school looks like,' as Boston schools go fully remoteThe decision was made after the Boston Public Health Commission released data that shows the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate increasing to 5.7%.
