Vols Hit Reset Button

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 week ago

Reset button in practice this week.

Defensive line coach jimmy brumbaugh was fired, so head coach jeremy pruitt has been busy coaching up the defensive linemen.

Then pruitt opened up the starting quarterback job after jarrett guarantano threw two pick sixes against kentucky.

Pruitt said wednesday that his team has enjoyed three great practices this week.

Can the vols be great saturday against bama?

Tennessee is expected to lose big, but pruitt says he's not playing the underdog card.

Pruitt:"to me a true competitor is motivated.

Is self motivated every single day.

When your feet hit the floor, you want to be at your best.

That's the attitude to me that you've got to have."

It's all about attitude for the