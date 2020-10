Day 3 Of Early Voting In Florida Numbers



Here are the latest numbers in Miami-Dade & Broward County voting. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:27 Published 6 hours ago

Voter concerned ballot not counted after it was received weeks ago



The votes keep rolling in both with early in-person voting and mail-in ballots. Some voters say they are concerned about making sure their ballot is counted. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:44 Published 6 hours ago