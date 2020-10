OSU vs. Nebraska preview

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:46s - Published 1 day ago

What can fans expect when they open Saturday against Nebraska?

Ohio State has yet to play this season.

FOOTBALL TEAMS IN OHIO.

THEBEARCATS ARE 3-0 AND RANKEDNINTH.THREE SPOTS AHEAD OFTHEM IS OHIO STATE -- WHO'SYET TO PLAY THIS SEASON.

WHATCAN WE EXPECT WHEN THEY OPENSATURDAY AGAINST NEBRASKA?KEENAN SINGLETON SHOWS USIT'S BEEN MONTHS FULL OFMONDAYS.

TOO MANY TUESDAYS,WEEKS OF WEDNESDAYS, TONS OFTHURSDAYS, FREQUENT FRIDAYSAND SO SO MANY SUNDAYS FOROHIO STATEFINALLY, IT'SSATURDAY ON THE BUCKEYESCALENDAR.

IT'S BEEN 40 LONGDAYS AND NIGHTS.DAY: THIS ISPRACTICE 39 IF YOU CAN BELIEVEIT TODAY.

39 PRACTICES.

BUTIT'S NO LONGER PRACTICE, WE'REPLAYING IN A GAME SO THEURGENCY.

REALLY HAS TO SHOWUP.

I TOLD THEM YOU'RE GOINGTO LOOK LIKE A CHAMP OR LOOKLIKE CHUMP BASED ON YOURPREPARATION BECAUSE NOW IS THETIME.SATURDAY, DAY 1 OF A8-DAY REGULAR SEASON.

THEFIRST CHANCE FOR THE BUCKEYESTO MAKE AN IMPRESSION AFTER SOMANY OF THEIR COMPETITORS HAVEALREADY DONE SO.

THE TIME FORTHAT TALK, SAVE THAT FORANOTHER DAY.

DAY: THERE'S NOCONVERSATION ABOUT ANY KIND OFNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ORCHAMPIONSHIP.

ALL ABOUTBEATING NEBRASKA.

OHIO STATERETURNS JUST 10 STARTERS FROMLAST SEASON.

JUSTIN FIELDS ISONE OF THEM HOWEVER AND HE MAYBE THE BEST QB IN THE COUNTRY.HE'LL HAVE A LOT OF HELP.

THEBUCKEYES CAN ONLY START 22PLAYERS ON OFFENSE ANDDEFENSE.

EXPECT DAY TO PLAY 2AND AT TIMES 3 PLAYERS ATCERTAIN SPOTS.

THE ONLYPOSITION THEY LACK KNOWN DEPTHIS AT DEFENSIVE TACKLE.DAY:BEEN SO LONG SINCE WE'VEPLAYED A GAME THAT YOU DON'TKNOW.

JUST TRYING TO FIGUREOUT WHAT TEAM YOU HAVE.I DOFEEL DECENT RIGHT NOW.

WE'LLKNOW MORE AFTER SATURDAY.KEENAN SINGLETON WCPO 9 SPORTS