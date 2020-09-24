Global  
 

Soyuz landing brings astronauts back to Earth

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Soyuz landing brings astronauts back to Earth

Soyuz landing brings astronauts back to Earth

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts landed by parachute on Thursday (October 22) morning in Kazakhstan, a NASA TV broadcast showed.


