Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi urges everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' during Durga Puja celebrations

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:20s - Published
PM Modi urges everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' during Durga Puja celebrations

PM Modi urges everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' during Durga Puja celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata.

The event took place via video conferencing on October 22.

PM Modi's address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain.

The number of people might be less but the grandeur and devotion are the same.

The happiness and joy are still boundless.

This is the real Bengal." "I urge everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations at all times," PM added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi attends commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata [Video]

PM Modi attends commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata. The event took place via video conferencing on October 22. PM Modi's address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. PM Narendra Modi spoke in Bengali to wish the people of West Bengal on commencement of Durga Puja celebrations.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:06Published
Continuously working for fast development of West Bengal: PM Modi [Video]

Continuously working for fast development of West Bengal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended commencement of 'Durga Puja' celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata. The event took place via video conferencing on October 22. PM Modi's address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "We are continuously working for the fast development of the state of West Bengal. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people." "Over 90 lakh free gas connections given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana," PM added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India


Durga Puja Durga Puja Hindu festival

PM Modi inaugurates Durga Puja in West Bengal, urges people to follow 'do gaj ki doori'

 Modi addressed the people of West Bengal on the commencement of Durga Puja virtually and said this festival reflects the unity and strength of India.
DNA

Kolkata Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi inaugurates Durga Puja in West Bengal, urges people to follow 'do gaj ki doori'

Modi addressed the people of West Bengal on the commencement of Durga Puja virtually and said this...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

TaniyaKundu11

Taniya Kundu RT @NewsroomPostCom: #ModiJirPujorShubecha: PM @narendramodi inaugurates #DurgaPuja Pandal in WB, urges everyone to ensure ‘do gaj ki doori… 2 hours ago

NewsroomPostCom

Newsroom Post #ModiJirPujorShubecha: PM @narendramodi inaugurates #DurgaPuja Pandal in WB, urges everyone to ensure ‘do gaj ki do… https://t.co/fvkeSaLC3O 2 hours ago

raykasturi

Kasturi Ray PM Modi urges everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations during Covid times while addr… https://t.co/BXAxmDxOCy 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

With face-mask, 'do gaj ki doori', Prayagraj's Durga Puja pandal organizers ready to welcome devotees [Video]

With face-mask, 'do gaj ki doori', Prayagraj's Durga Puja pandal organizers ready to welcome devotees

In Prayagraj, Durga Puja Pandal organizers is ready to welcome devotees but with precautions. Due to COVID-19, Durga Puja will be different this year. No person will be allowed at the pandal without..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published