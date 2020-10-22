PM Modi urges everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' during Durga Puja celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata.

The event took place via video conferencing on October 22.

PM Modi's address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain.

The number of people might be less but the grandeur and devotion are the same.

The happiness and joy are still boundless.

This is the real Bengal." "I urge everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations at all times," PM added.