Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed working on sequel for Channel 4

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed working on sequel for Channel 4

'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed working on sequel for Channel 4

Director Dan Reed is working on a sequel to his Emmy award-winning documentary 'Leaving Neverland.'


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Channel 4 Channel 4 British free-to-air television channel

The Great British Bake Off returns [Video]

The Great British Bake Off returns

The latest advert for the new series of the The Great British Bake Off isunveiled, which is set to return to Channel 4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Crafty couple transform shack into hidden bar [Video]

Crafty couple transform shack into hidden bar

A married couple have hand-built a secret speakeasy bar in their house –hidden behind a false wall – for just £500. When Suzi and Tom Strover firstmoved into their home in Southbourne, Dorset, around eight years ago, theyknew they wanted to do something with the “run down” outhouse at the bottom ofthe garden. Then, in 2018, inspired by the Channel 4 show George Clarke’sAmazing Spaces, they had a brainwave - to create their very own hidden bar,building everything themselves, brick by brick. Keen crafters, Suzi, 43, andTom, 42 - who own a homeware store, Nadder and Wylye - made everythingthemselves, transforming the shack into a bright and airy yoga studio,complete with a false wall at the back, opening to reveal a secret drinkingden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
James McAvoy to narrate reality show for U.K. broadcaster [Video]

James McAvoy to narrate reality show for U.K. broadcaster

Actor James McAvoy is set to narrate a new reality competition show for Channel 4.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Leaving Neverland Leaving Neverland 2019 documentary film on Michael Jackson alleged sexual abuse cases

'Leaving Neverland' accuser James Safechuck's lawsuit against Michael Jackson's companies dismissed

 A judge tossed the lawsuit of one of Michael Jackson's accusers, James Safechuck, from the "Leaving Neverland" documentary this week.
USATODAY.com

Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Loses Revived Abuse Lawsuit

 One of Michael Jackson's "Leaving Neverland" accusers just suffered a huge defeat in court ... the judge threw out his revived lawsuit over alleged abuse. James..
TMZ.com

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Billy Porter narrates new docuseries about LGBTQ pioneers

 Emmy-winning actor has new season of 'Pose' and memoir keeping him busy. (Oct 19)
 
USATODAY.com
Billy Porter, Samira Wiley star in new HBO LGBT+ docu series [Video]

Billy Porter, Samira Wiley star in new HBO LGBT+ docu series

Emmy Award-winning actors Samira Wiley and Billy Porter star in the upcoming HBO documentary series "Equal" which depicts some of the lesser-known moments in LGBT+ history. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:59Published

Sydney Sweeney talks 'Nocturne'; 'freaked out' over Zendaya Emmy win

 Sydney Sweeney stars in Prime Video's new thriller "Nocturne." The actress said she "freaked out" when her "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya won an Emmy. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Patty Jenkins not confident 'Wonder Woman' sequel will open on Christmas Day [Video]

Patty Jenkins not confident 'Wonder Woman' sequel will open on Christmas Day

Director Patty Jenkins fears her 'Wonder Woman' sequel will become the latest blockbuster to miss a 2020 debut.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Alien movie (1979) [Video]

Alien movie (1979)

Alien movie (1979) - modern trailer - Plot synopsis: Seven astronauts face an indestructible enemy in space, where no one can hear you scream. Stream the classic sci-fi thriller Alien, from Director..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:58Published
Las Vegas Aces win more WNBA Awards [Video]

Las Vegas Aces win more WNBA Awards

Some big wins off the court for the Las Vegas Aces today. General manager Dan Padover has been named the WNBA Executive of the Year. He took over that position in December of 2018 helping put together..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published