Jared Leto is to reprise his Joker role for Zack Snyder's Justice League

funny Jared Leto will reprise his role as the #Joker for Zack Snyders #JusticeLeague.Leto has joined Ben Affleck, Ray Fis… https://t.co/gnyY8IbICV 7 hours ago

Kyle Moss RT @RottenTomatoes: What could we see from Jared Leto's Joker in The Snyder Cut? With Leto confirmed to reprise his role, we're taking a l… 12 hours ago

Beemraj Bhagwandin RT @getFANDOM: Jared Leto will reprise his performance as the Joker in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (via @THR | https://t.co/xYOsGCk5tE)… 15 hours ago

Beemraj Bhagwandin RT @DiscussingFilm: Jared Leto will reprise his role as The Joker for Zack Snyder’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’. (Source: https://t.co/hzPwVDBWif) ht… 15 hours ago

☆★ 🦋 Martine 🦋 ★☆ RT @JustJared: Huge news! Jared Leto is returning as the Joker!!!! https://t.co/LKMlLkOk5u 16 hours ago

Sensational Jared Leto will reprise his role as the #Joker for Zack Snyders #JusticeLeague.Leto has joined Ben Affleck, Ray Fis… https://t.co/rQ405Qt5bI 19 hours ago

udaff 25 RT @DCFUnited: OFFICIAL: Jared Leto will reprise his role as The Joker for #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague @JaredLeto #Deathstroke #BATFLECK 🃏⚔️… 1 day ago