Hamilton County Commissioners expected to extend state of emergency over COVID-19

Hamilton County Commissioners are expected to extend the county's state of emergency, as hospitalizations are the highest they have ever been in southwest Ohio.

HAPPENING TODAY...WE EXPECTHAMILTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERSTO ONCE AGAIN EXTEND THE STATEOF EMERGENCY OVER CORONAVIRUSIN HAMILTON COUNTY.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER ALLYKRAEMER IS LIVE WITH HOW THISCOULD IMPACT YOUR DAY TO DAY.JULIE - COVID-19HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OUR REGIONHAVE HIT RECORD HIGHS.

BUTEXPERTS SAY WHAT'S DIFFERENTNOW - THEY'RE MORE PREPARED TOTREAT THIS INCREASE INPATIENTS.214 PEOPLE ACROSS OUR 8-COUNTYREGION ARE HOSPITALIZED - 49IN I-C-U BEDS AND 28 ONVENTILATORS.

WE'VE ONCE AGAINHEARD THE WARNING FROMGOVERNOR MIKE DEWINE - OHIOBROKE IT'S COVID-19 DIAGNOSISRECORD ON WEDNESDAY FOR THEFOURTH TIME IN ONE WEEK -2,366 CASES WERE REPORTED IN A24-HOUR PERIOD.

EXPERTS SAYTHE RISE ISN'T JUST BECAUSE OFINCREASED TESTING - RATHERIT'S A NON-CHALANT ATTITUDEAND RECKLESS SOCIALGATHERINGS.

COUNTYCOMMISSIONERS SAY PEOPLE ARELETTING THEIR GUARD DOWN WHENTHEY SHOULDN'T.

DR. RICHARDLOFREN, THE PRESIDENT OF U-CHEALTH, SAYS HAMILTON COUNTYIS SEEING DIAGNOSES DOUBLINGEVERY 10 TO 14 DAYS.

HE SAYSIT'S CONCERNING - BUT THEY'REALSO MORE PREPARED THAN EVER."We have the greatest numberof people hospitalized forCOVDI19 than any other pointin time during this pandemic."THE CONCERN HERE IS THATHAMILTON COUNTY COULD MOVEFROM RED, A LEVEL 3 IN THEPUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY SYSTEMTO PURPLE, A LEVEL 4.

THATWOULD INDICATE SEVERE SPREADLIMITED PEOPLE TO LEAVING HOMEFOR SUPPLIES AND SERVICES.

ANDIT WOULD FORCE ALL SCHOOLS TOGO BACK TO VIRTUAL LEARNING.REPORTING LIVE, AK, WCPO 9NEWS.