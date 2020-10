Jobless Claims Show Labor Market Improvement, But Not Recovery

Market Flipped Positive After Poor Jobless Claims: What Wall Street's Saying Thursday



The economic recovery is slowing, but market sentiment was still positive. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:23 Published 1 week ago

Higher U.S. jobless claims fuel economic angst



The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, which could heighten fears the COVID-19 pandemic was inflicting lasting damage to the labor market. Conway.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 1 week ago