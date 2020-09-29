Americans sending their love via mail this holiday season Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 week ago Americans sending their love via mail this holiday season Given the world events of 2020, two in three Americans say the upcoming holidays mean so much more than ever before. That's according to a new poll of 2,000 Americans who celebrate the holidays, which found that over half (56%) had already started their holiday preparations in September.The story conducted by Minted aimed to examine how the holidays will look different this year and discovered that 65% of Americans note that social distancing has made them appreciate receiving physical mail more than usual. This year, 72% say it's become a priority to stay connected with friends and family via cards, care packages and letters and 74% agree that sending and receiving holiday cards hold more sentimental value this year than in previous years.Connecting with loved ones becomes more important than ever before with three in 10 people traveling less, nearly two in five planning to stay home and 35% say there will be fewer holiday parties to attend. From a desire to lift loved ones' spirits (27%) to reconnecting with old friends (26%), Americans are turning to tried and true traditions, like sending seasonal mail, this holiday season.Nearly 50% of Americans are choosing to send more cards this year to support the USPS. The majority (53%) of people plan to address world events on their 2020 holiday card.Three in five say when they receive a holiday card in the mail they feel loved and appreciated while over half (53%) say these little things allow them to feel more connected to their family and friends during social distancing.A spokesperson for Minted stated: "The holidays are different this year. But, we can still feel connected to our loved ones even when celebrating apart. More than ever we want to help create these connections and sending cards that surprise, delight or reflect the real is a great way to spread the holiday cheer that is needed in abundance this season." Recipients will be opening even more holiday cards this year. Many feel it is important to spread cheer to friends and family this holiday season and 65% are choosing to add new recipients to their mailing list to get even more people in the holiday spirit. They might see that holiday card senders share a more casual image as over half of them (53%) feel less pressure to get the perfect holiday photo. 34% of Americans are excited to see holiday cards featuring pets, while a further 32% are looking forward to seeing the fall foliage and winter scenery. Americans want to send holiday cards to recipients outside of their immediate circles- 13% added first responders, 12% included essential workers and 20% included coworkers who they may not see as often while working from home this year. A spokesperson for Minted stated: "In this year of uncertainty, we have been inspired by the talent and resilience from our community of independent artists. We are honored to help customers find a way to connect and to find joy no matter what their celebrations look like this year." 0

