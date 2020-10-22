Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, ALGN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 33.3%.

Year to date, Align Technology registers a 60.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems, trading down 6.0%.

Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Check Point Software Technologies, trading down 2.9%, and CSX, trading up 4.2% on the day.