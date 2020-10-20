Global  
 

The best moments from AOC's first star-studded Twitch stream

The best moments from AOC's first star-studded Twitch stream

The best moments from AOC's first star-studded Twitch stream

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s first Twitch stream was an enormous success .The event was done to encourage voter participation and was also a genuinely delightful stream of Among Us.It was also one of the most popular Twitch streams in history and AOC had over 435,000 concurrent viewers at her peak.Here were some of the best moments.Pokimane thanked AOC for ruthlessly murdering her.Disguised Toast marinated AOC.Hbomber had a heart-warming reunion with AOC — then promptly snapped her neck.Professional Fortnite player Ali “Myth” Kabbani voted for the first time this year.Ilhan Omar is a secret god gamer, acclimating quickly to Among Us as a first-timer.AOC was very distracted by Corpse Husband’s voice


